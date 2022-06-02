Model and singer Hamisa Mobetto says her ample behind is as au naturel as given by her mama, contrary to claims she had it enhanced cosmetically.

Speaking to Wasafi media, Mobetto said she has always been thick and doesn’t need surgery. She however noted cosmetic surgery is not a big deal and she would let fans know if she lifted her bum.

“Everybody does that, ma celebrities in America wanafanya. Kwa hiyo it’s the same case. Siku ikitokea nimefanya, definitely, I will tell you,” she said.

Hamisa also spoke about American rapper Rick Ross, who recently claimed that he is dating the Tanzanian beauty.

She declined to give a definite answer saying: “I have never put my relationship in public. It just happens that people find out. I don’t have such history.”

Hamisa however disclosed she has a collabo with the rapper and businessman.