A Glovo delivery rider has been charged in court for allegedly hitting a client with a mobile phone for taking too long to receive the food he had ordered.

Willis Lwande was last week charged with assault at the Kibera law courts. He was accused of assaulting and causing bodily injuries to Hamza Abdirahman in Lavington, Nairobi on Sunday, May 29.

The court heard that when Lwande delivered the food, Abdirahman took about 10 minutes to collect his order at the gate.

A heated argument ensued between the two before Lwande allegedly hit the complainant with his phone on the face, injuring him below the left eye.

Abdirahman returned to the compound bleeding and the security guards arrested Lwande and detained him in the security sentry room. They then escorted him to the Muthangari police station.

Meanwhile, Abdirahman was taken to a hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Apperaing before Resident Magistrate Jaqueline Onjwang, Lwande denied the charges.

The magistrate released him on a Sh100,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The matter will be mentioned on June 29 for a pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates.