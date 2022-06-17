An unknown man on Wednesday attacked a group of police officers on patrol in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and injured two of them.

The officers were in a group of five near Afya Centre, when the assailant attacked one of them with an unknown weapon, cutting him on his left arm.

He then ambushed a second officer who was trying to save his colleague, leaving him with cuts on the neck.

“The assailant fled immediately after the attack,” a police officer who visited the crime scene said.

The officers were rushed to a nearby pharmacy for first aid before they were transferred to Nairobi West Hospital for treatment.

Police said a manhunt has since been launched while maintaining that the officers did not lose their firearms.