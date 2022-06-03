Sierra Leonean basketball star IB Kabba, who dated Kenyan socialite Amber Ray a while back, has dished some damning claims against one of his exes.

Without mentioning names, IB Kabba on Wednesday, June 1 took to social media to paint a picture of an unhygienic ex-lover who is also a sex maniac.

IB Kabba said he felt sorry for anyone who would end up with his ex-girlfriend.

“I feel sorry for anyone getting my ex. I hope you can clean her up tell her to take shower all the time…” he wrote in part.

He went on: “[tell her to] stop living fake life on social media and stop having s3x in the bushes and in the car. She really needs to grow up. Good luck to you X.”

While he did not specify which ex-girlfriend, netizens deduced that IB Kabba was talking about Amber Ray given that she is his immediate former lover.

The pair dated briefly shortly after Amber Ray parted ways with her “stolen husband” Jamal ‘Rohosafi’ Marlow in January 2022.

After their breakup, IB Kabba said he should have heeded the warning from people about dating Amber Ray.

“I don’t think everyone is surprised that Amber Ray has moved on, if I knew the kind of person she was from the start, I would not have been involved with her. I don’t regret what we had, but it seems that she has moved on many times before,” he said earlier this year.