A little-known Kenyan musician has sung his heart and lungs out for Martha Karua.

Going by the stage name Okoth Vicky, the budding singer signed under a supposed Kakamega Records dropped the song titled ‘Martha Karua Will You Marry Me’ last week.

Vicky sings that he will vote for Raila Odinga because of Martha. He even jokes that the Azimio flagbearer refused to give him Karua’s number.

“Tutapigia Baba kura kwasabau yako, Martha Karua will you marry me? Yule Hustler bandia hatutaki mambo yake,” he sings.

In other outrageous lyrics, Okoth Vicky asks President Uhuru Kenyatta to take him to Karua’s to deliver her dowry.

“Uhuru Kenyatta yuko wapi anipeleka kwa yule msupa? Uhuru Kenyatta tafadhali nipeleke nikalipe mahari…”

The singer also takes shots at Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua, singing: “Rigathi ni m- ugly, Karua ni musupuu.”

In an interview, Okoth Vicky, 38, said, “If possible I will walk from Kakamega to look for her wherever she is.”

For these and other jokes, watch the music video for ‘Martha Karua Will You Marry Me’ below.