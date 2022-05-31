Tanasha Donna has knocked back reports that she is dating Nigerian hitmaker Omah Lay.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Fenty Beauty launch in Nairobi, Ms Donna refused to be drawn into the Omah Lay dating rumors.

When approached by the media to address the claims, she said: “Not today darling.”

Tanasha then walked away before reporters could pry more into her personal business.

Donna was however willing to talk about her music. She said she has been working on an EP titled ‘ This Is Me’.

“I’m working on a project, one that I have been working on for a year and a quarter now. Actually starting from July, there’s going to be lots of releases. I don’t want to say much, I know my fans have been impatiently waiting but it’s going to be worth it,” she said.

As the title of the EP suggests, ‘This is Me’ is about self-expression.

“The name of the EP is This Is Me. It’s basically me expressing myself through my music for the first time. So it’s a very big step for me and I can’t wait for my fans to hear it,” Tanasha said.