The United States government has announced a $2 million (Sh233 million) bounty for two Kenyan fugitives.

The US Embassy in Nairobi on Thursday said the two men – Abdi Hussein Ahmed and Badru Abdul Aziz Sale – are wanted for trafficking wildlife and narcotics to the USA.

The two are said to be part of an international organised criminal network that trafficked wildlife and sought to traffic illicit drugs to the United States.

Abdi Hussein Ahmed and Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh allegedly conspired to smuggle at least 190 kilograms of rhino horns and 10 tonnes of ivory. The Rhino horns and ivory were valued at $7 million (Sh800m), acting US ambassador to Kenya Eric Kneedler said.

The fugitives also allegedly conspired to distribute approximately 10 kilograms of heroin.

“Eradicating drug and wildlife trafficking are priorities of the Biden Administration. We are grateful for the continued partnership of the Government of Kenya to capture and arrest members of these criminal networks” said Eric W. Kneedler.

Individuals with information on the fugitive’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Fish and Wildlife Service at +1-844-FWS-TIPS or +1-844-397-8477 or email [email protected], or the Kenyan Directorate of Criminal Investigations Hotline at +254(0)800722203.

Identities are kept strictly confidential.