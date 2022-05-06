TikTok sensation David Moya says his viral street dancing has started earning him continental acclaim while also putting big bucks in his bank account.

Dubbed the ‘King of Street Happiness’, Moya has made a name for himself for surprising random strangers in the streets with a dance in a bid to cheer them up.

The TikToker had started with martial art skits but found his breakthrough with dancing. He has not looked back since then and he is now set to take his craft beyond the Kenyan borders.

Speaking with Hot 96 Radio on Thursday, Moya said he has been booked in Nigeria and South Africa.

“Soon I will start doing surprises abroad, I have a gig in South Africa and an invite in Nigeria. I have so many bookings and most of them are from fans in diaspora,” he said.

Moya said he has monetized the surprise dances that are proving to be quite profitable. He spoke about a client who paid him a cool Ksh250,000 to surprise his wife.

“It has become a proper business. Nigerians are used to be romantic and that is why I’m going to do a tour there. There was a Nigerian who paid me 250k for doing a surprise to their lover and it was done virtually,” he said.