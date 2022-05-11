Musicians Dela Maranga and her husband Dr Reign have for the first time introduced their son’s face to the public.

Dela and Dr Reign(born Brian Ngala) have been shielding the baby boy from the public eye for months. This however changed on Sunday as they celebrated Mother’s Day.

The ‘Good Bad Boy’ hitmakers both took to their respective social to share pictures of their adorable family.

“Mother’s Day has never been the same for me since I lost mine but this is year is different, bittersweet. Happy #MothersDay @delathedelz ❤️ I’m at awe at how graciously you’re tackling motherhood. We ❤️ you long time! #TheReigns,” Dr Reign gushed.

Dela on her part indicated that she still can’t believe she is a mother.

“Eti mimi ni mama ya mtu 😍 I can’t begin to describe the joy this happy little guy brings into my life. My son, moon and stars 🥰 My heart is full full full💝 Enjoying this journey with you @drreign 🚀,” she posted.

Check out their photos below.