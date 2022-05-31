A govt official in Murang’a County is infuriated after a night out with his wife turned into another ‘Mchele’ tale by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

It all started on the night of Sunday, May 29, when the man took his wife out for drinks at Small Villa Gardens on the Kenol-Murang’a road.

Police reports indicate he is employed by the Interior Ministry while the media reported he is a senior policeman in Muranga’a county.

“I take alcohol. My wife does not take alcohol. I was feeling unwell, but I was determined to take my wife out. But after taking several bottles, I felt weak and I told my wife to drive me to hospital,” he said.

“When I came to, I was in hospital alone and my wife was nowhere to be found. I enquired about how I ended up in the hospital and the nurses told me that police officers from Kenol police station brought me in,” he added. Unbeknownst to him, his loving wife had been locked up in a police cell pending her arraignment in court. She was to face stupefying charges on Monday. Worse still, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations published the incident on social media describing his wife as the “daughter of jezebel”. “The man had walked to Small Villa gardens at Kenol last evening, accompanied by a woman with whom they had several drinks and made merry. Little did the man, an employee at the Ministry of Interior, know that the woman had hatched an evil scheme to milk his bank accounts dry,” DCI wrote in the piece titled ‘MAN’S LIFE HANGS IN THE BALANCE AFTER TAKING STUPEFIED DRINK’.

MAN’S LIFE HANGS IN THE BALANCE AFTER TAKING STUPEFIED DRINK A man is fighting for his life at a hospital in Murang’a county, after a drink he was taking was laced with an unknown substance by a female lover, rendering him unconscious. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 29, 2022



The DCI continued, “Later at around 11 pm, the man passed out as the observant waiters saw the daughter of jezebel gathering his belongings including ATM cards, Identity card and mobile phones. Alarmed, they alerted their manager who called the Officer Commanding Kenol Police station, who responded immediately.”