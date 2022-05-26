Six people employed by the Kenyatta National Hospital were Wednesday arraigned in court for stealing cancer drugs.

Phillip Odhiambo, Mary Mumo, Emily Nyambura, Yvonne Muthoni, Rose Chepkosgei and Maureen Odongo, all attached at the Kenyatta Prime care pharmacy, are accused of stealing cancer drugs worth over Sh9 million.

The Milimani Law Courts heard that the suspects committed the crime on April 5, 2022, and May 24, 2022.

In count one, the prosecution alleged that the six, jointly with others not before court, committed an offence of felony, namely stealing cancer drugs valued at Sh4,675,147.

The accused persons were charged with another count of stealing more cancer drugs worth Sh 4,675,143 on the same dates and place.

The cancer drugs include five Rituximab100mg, 15 Herceptin, Bevacizunab 400mg, Insulin Aspart/ insulin aspart protamine, and Tocilizumab.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Micheni Wendy Kagendo, the suspects denied three charges of conspiracy to defraud KNH the drugs worth Sh9,350,290.

Their lawyer Danstan Omari also questioned the charge sheet signed by the police instead the Director of Public prosecutions (DPP).

The Court agreed with the lawyer and directed him to file a formal application.

The court granted the suspects Sh500,000 cash bail or Sh1 million bond each.

The matter will be mentioned on June 6.