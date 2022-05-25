Construction of Line 5 of the Bus Rapid Transport system along Outer Ring Road in Nairobi will begin next year.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) said the project is expected to start in June 2023. The announcement followed a Contract Signing ceremony on Tuesday for the Consultancy contract for the implementation of the BRT Line 5.

KURA Director General Eng. Silas Kinoti signed the contract with the Korean Consortium led by Kunhwa Engineering & Consulting Co. Ltd, which won a contract worth Sh583 million.

The consultant is expected to undertake detailed engineering design, provide assistance during the identification of the works contractor, construction supervision and support during the defects liability period.

The 13km BRT line, christened Nyati, runs from where the demolished Taj Mall stood on North Airport Road to GSU headquarters in Ruaraka, Thika Road.

It traverses Ridgeways (Kiambu Road)-Balozi (Allsops), and Imara Daima and is funded by a loan through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) through the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM).

Eng Silas Kinoti assured the consultants of the Authority’s full cooperation and support to enhance a speedy realisation of the project.

“We will give you all the support you will need. Our citizens are anxious to use the facility and it should happen as soon as possible. You have won a very competitive contract and I have confidence in your vast experience. I assure you of our full support. We want this to be the first and fastest BRT to be fully implemented in Nairobi. BRT Line 5 (Outer Ring Road) is one of the most important lines as all the other lines connect to it. The project will decongest the city, promote road safety and enhance urban mobility and connectivity,” he said.