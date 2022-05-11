Rapper Julius Owino alias Juliani has denied reports doing rounds on social media that he has joined the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the ‘Exponential Potential’ rapper had been appointed as Director of Entertainment in the Raila Odinga-led coalition.

But Juliani in a statement on his verified social media channels said he had not received any official communication confirming the alleged appointment.

“It has been brought to my attention that there is information circulating online about my appointment as Director of Entertainment in the Azimio – OKA Coalition.