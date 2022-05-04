Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders in Mombasa led by Governor Hassan Joho have opposed Mike Sonko’s bid for the gubernatorial seat in the upcoming polls.

Terming Sonko a reject, the ODM team vowed to ensure that one of their own is elected to govern Mombasa County.

“We are seeing some of our friends have decided to bring their fight to our backyard and we are going to use all our resources but peacefully to ensure Mombasa people get the next governor who knows their problems,” Governor Joho said.

Joho and Mvita MP Abdulswammad Shariff Nassir, who is vying for Mombasa governor, criticized the Wiper Party’s decision to endorse Mike Sonko for the seat despite agreeing on several issues under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

Joho said Mombasa does not need a governor who had been rejected elsewhere.

“I took time since 2017 … to ensure I hand over to the right person, who is Mr Nassir. Whoever thinks he can come at the last minute to change the minds of our people through propaganda and money, [he should know] we are not that desperate to accommodate those who have been rejected elsewhere,” he said.

Speaking after Idd prayers, Joho said they would conduct door-to-door campaigns to ensure residents vote for ODM in all elective positions.

“We are now in politics and I will be blamed if I leave the seat in the wrong hands and I can assure you I will be at the national level but in Mombasa, I am sure Mr Nassir will be the next governor. Now that they are invading our territory, we shall start campaigns by calling our Mombasa people to vote six-piece from presidential, where Mr Raila Odinga will be our candidate, down to the county level,” Joho said.

Nassir on his part told Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to stop meddling in Mombasa politics by endorsing Sonko for Mombasa governor.