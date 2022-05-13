Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has tore into Deputy President William and his power-sharing agreement with Kenya Kwanza Coalition partners Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Alfred Mutua.

Details of their power structure emerged this week showing Mudavadi was allocated the Prime Cabinet Secretary slot should Ruto clinch the presidency.

Wetangula will be the National Assembly Speaker while Mutua would be a Cabinet Secretary. Amason Kingi will be the Speaker of the Senate.

To earn these slots, the agreement deal requires Mudavadi and Wetangula to deliver at least 70 percent of Western Kenya votes in the August 9 polls. Kingi is required to deliver 50 percent of Coastal votes while and Mutua has been tasked with 30 percent of the Ukambani votes.

No sooner had Kenya Kwanza presented the agreement at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, (ORPP) than their fierce rivals took it apart.

Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Council Secretary-General Junet Mohamed claimed Ruto had conned his supposed partners.

“Ruto told Kenyans that there will be no sharing of positions in his lineup. Ruto’s party was to operate without positions but everyone walking around offering services. Those services were to be offered by kina mama mboga and boda boda people not Musalia, Wetangula, Kingi and Mutua,” Junet said on Thursday.

“These four men have been conned by Ruto. They have been allocated positions which Ruto said will not exist. They have taken positions that were to be occupied by mama mboga, now mama mboga has no space, boda boda has no space. Their space has been taken by the four leaders. Our friends you are conned in an eleborate con game and wash wash scheme. You won’t survive our thoughts and prayers are with you,” he added.

Junet further pointed out that the requirements set out to the four leaders are unrealistic.

He also accused Ruto of being a hypocrite for opposing the BBI which sought to create the slots he wants to create in his own government.

“Ruto has opposed the BBI vehemently for the last five years and now today he is creating the same position BBI was advocating for… He spoke at Bomas 1 and Bomas 2 like someone from the moon and told Kenyans that we do not need positions.