Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi did not sit his KCSE exams at the Highway secondary school, the institution’s former Principal has said.

Patrick Maritim on Thursday testified in a case where the MP is accused of forging his academic papers.

Maritim told anti-corruption Magistrate Felix Kombo that the 2006 enrollment records showed Sudi did not register nor sit for the KCSE examination at Highway secondary school.

The former Principal, now a CEC at Bomet County Government, also testified that index 81, which Sudi allegedly forged, belonged to one Nicholas Otieno.

“KCSE certificate is normally obtained from KNEC. The student will then come and sign that it has been collected. And from the records, it does not show Sudi sat for his KCSE at highway secondary school.

“Oscar Sudi’s name does not appear anywhere,” Maritim said.

Other than the KCSE certificate, Oscar Sudi has been charged with forging a Diploma certificate in Business Management purporting it to be a genuine document issued by the Kenya Institute of Management.

The case against Sudi proceeded without him on Thursday after it had been adjourned Wednesday.

The court had been told that Sudi was sick and admitted to a hospital in Turkey. But Trial Magistrate Felix Kombo directed his lawyers to tender evidence of the hospital in Turkey, which they could not.

On Thursday, the lawyers claimed that Sudi had missed his flight and was in Eldoret.

“These documents provided by the defence still don’t show the specific address where the hospital in Turkey is located,” said Kombo.

“It is also now clear that your client did not travel. Why did you say yesterday he travelled? If he gave you instructions that were not true, tell me and leave it to the court, “posed the Magistrate.