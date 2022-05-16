After many months of speculation, ODM leader Raila Odinga has named Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as his running mate.

The announcement was made a few minutes ago at huge gathering at KICC. However, word had already leaked, most high profile of which being from former VP Kalonzo Musyoka.

This follows a similar one by Deputy President William Ruto who picked Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday. Raila was expected to pick his running mate at a rally at Kamkunji on Sunday, but the decision was shelved to Monday.

Karua will become the first running mate of a major presidential candidate in Kenya, and will potentially become the first female Deputy President in this country’s history.

The race had come down to Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua, but in recent days, it emerged that Raila would not be going with the man who ran alongside him for the last 2 elections.

The Wiper leader and politicians allied to him have been hinting at leaving the Azimio coalition, and on Monday morning it was clear they would following through with that. Neither Kalonzo or any MP allied to him appeared at KICC. KANU leader Gideon Moi however made a brief appearance before retreating to Kalonzo’s command centre, where a similar running mate announcement is expected.

Nevertheless, Raila nominated Kalonzo Musyoka as his chief minister, a position currently held by Fred Matiang’i.

IEBC had set the Monday deadline for candidates to pick their deputies, in order to prepare ballot materials.