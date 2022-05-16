After weeks of speculations and threats, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has announced his departure from the Azimio-One Kenya coalition.

The former Vice President announced his decision just a few moments before ODM leader Raila Odinga took the stage to announce Martha Karua as his running mate.

Kalonzo further announced Andrew Leteipa Sunkuli as his preferred running mate.

The Kamba kingpin and his party members have in recent days and weeks given Raila an ultimatum to select him as his running mate, but those threats were clearly not taken seriously.

It remains unclear how Wiper will get out of the Azimio memorandum, which had clear and tough stipulations on how to get out of the agreement.