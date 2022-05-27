Revered media personality Betty Kyallo is seemingly unfazed by societal pressure to get married.

The former KTN/ K24 TV news anchor is thought to be single after breaking up with city lawyer Nick Ndeda in December last year. Their brief love affair was just another of Betty’s publicized relationships that failed to stand the test of time.

Five months into the new year and some of Betty’s “social media in-laws” have already started asking questions about her next catch.

Betty Kyallo responded to one such in-law who teased her that time was running out.

“Miaka Ina songa na uja oleka bado ,” the fan commented on the businesswoman’s picture on Instagram.

This loosely translates to: “Years are passing by and you’re yet to get married.”

The mother of one hit back with a witty comment, telling the fan to get married on her behalf. She also indicated that she is not in any hurry to take a second stab at marriage.

“ Wewe endelea on my behalf sina haraka “ Betty wrote.

Earlier this year when she turned 33 on March 15, Betty revealed she remains hopeful of finding love.

“I am going to continue living life with a big spoon…making a lot of money and searching for love. I hope I find it,” she said in a conversation with her sister Mercy Kyallo.

Betty Kyallo has also in the past also indicated that her next marriage would have to be low-key.

“Especially now I don’t want a big wedding. Just me and him at the AG’s office, we have our rice at the next restaurant, go home and ‘start life’. Honeymoon is fine but this thing of feeding 5,000 people at your wedding, is crazy. When things go wrong in your marriage, you will look for these 5,000 people and they will be nowhere to be seen,” she said in an interview last year.

“The thing about marriage, at that time I was young, I didn’t want marriage as such and I didn’t see its meaning. But right now, I have grown as a woman, I understand myself and I now know what I want. I’m ready to mend my ways so that I also get my ring. But now I’m not in a hurry, whoever God will send my way is who I will settle with.”

Interested suitors are reminded that Betty has some particular qualities she looks for in a partner.

In an interview with Dr Ofweneke this year, Betty Kyallo revealed these qualities: “I want a God-fearing man, staki mtu Illuminati.

“I want a guy who is a go-getter, I want to go for vacations now and then, I want to be rich so I want someone who is on the same page with me,” she added.

And last but not least, “I want someone kind because I am also kind.”

