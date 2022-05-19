Auctioneers walked home empty-handed after a failed attempt to gain entry into Anerlisa Muigai’s home in Lavington.

The drama unfolded on Wednesday when Samuel Mutisya of Samumu auctioneers tried to obtain the Keroche heiress’ property over a debt of Shs. 3,399,148.45.

Mutisya said they were acting on a court order dated April 20, 2022, in which Anerlisa Muigai was fined Sh2.5 million(plus interest) for defaming Mwananchi Credit CEO Dennis Mombo Mwangeka.

Anerlisa had taken to Facebook in 2018 to claim Dennis, together with Ben Kangangi, were fraudulent businessmen. She said they were friends who had colluded to defraud her of Sh20,000,000. This was after Anerlisa had taken a Sh19 million loan from Dennis on behalf of Ben.

The businessmen won their defamation suits against Anerlisa, with the court also awarding Ben Sh2,000,000 compensation.

On Wednesday, auctioneers accompanied by cops showed up at Anerlisa’s but they were rebuffed at the gate.

“I’m here to attach property owned by Anerlisa Muigai on the matter which emanated from a high court warrant against her over an approximate sum of Sh 3.4m she is to pay from a defamation case,” the lead auctioneer told Mpasho.

Auctioneers Threatened By Politician

Samuel Mutisya added that an unnamed politician intimated and threatened them.

The online publication further quoted him as saying: “We obtained a court order. We came here with police to supervise unfortunately when we came, we met one politician who intimidated us. He even threatened to call goons to throw us out as a result the police were reluctant to stay for us to carry out our job.”

Mutisya said they were forced to call off their task.

“We were incapacitated because there was an issue of security which was a major concern for us, so we could not proceed with our job, we have put a hold on everything and that is where we are now.

“We analysed the situation and we did not want to break in, even though we had break-in orders. And the police were also reluctant to supervise that after the politician allegedly called their bosses,” he said.

When asked if they established contact with Anerlisa, Samuel said: “We talked to Anerlisa, but she could not come out to discuss the matter with us.”

The auctioneers expressed confidence that the law is still on their side.

“We will talk to the lawyer to move to court to get a redress of the matter. Remember court orders are not issued in vain so, at the end of the day, the law must be seen to be obeyed, our presence here was pure to enforce the law.”

Anerlisa could not be reached for comment.