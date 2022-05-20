President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to Mama Mukami Kimathi and the entire family of freedom hero Dedan Kimathi following the death of their grandson Teddy Mukaria Githinji.

In his message of comfort and encouragement, President Kenyatta eulogised the late Teddy Mukaria as a focused and productive person of great promise.

“My family and I share in the pain of your shattering loss. At barely 25 years, Teddy was a young, focused and productive person of great promise. He was equally a talented young man with a passion for environmental conservation.

“His death is a big blow to Dedan Kimathi’s family and I pray that God gives them comfort during this difficult period,” the President said.

The Head of State said the late Teddy will fondly be remembered as an outstanding and gifted role model to the youth.

Teddy passed on in Lamu county where he alongside 40 of his other colleagues had gone to plant trees to celebrate his 25th birthday.