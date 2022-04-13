Digital creators Terence Creative and his wife Milly Chebby have beaten almost all odds to reach a new milestone in their marriage.

The YouTubers on Monday, April 11 celebrated their 10-year anniversary and took to social media to profess their love for each other.

“MATAMU NA MATUNGU YA NDOA…imekuwa miaka 10 pamoja na bado twaendelea 😂❤️😂❤️ follow our new series #TheMwangisAt10 ujue mengi usiyoyajua kutuhusu 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Terence posted alongside some throwback photos capturing their love story.

Milly on her part professed her undying love for Terence while reminiscing the day he proposed to her.

She wrote; “ In the last ten years, we have challenged, tested, pushed, pulled, fought, raged and cried together. And what it has taught me is that being in marriage isn’t that perfect, it requires a lot of effort navigated by CHOICE. It is a choice we make every day and with the choices we make every day becomes 1 year, 5 years, and now 10 years, and cheers to a lifetime @terencecreative.

“Amidst the challenges, we have also inspired, loved, laughed, encouraged, supported, created, and grown together. We have loved. We have patiently waited as we discovered who we are as individuals and as a team and we appreciate the stage we are at. We made a choice to constantly forgive, A choice to trust each other A choice to letting go when need be … I’m glad we made the right choices



“It’s incredible to think how far we’ve come, but what really strikes me is how much further I want to go with you @terencecreative. Here’s to the next 10 years May God always be that pillar even as we purpose to go a lifetime together. Happy 10th Anniversary my love,” she concluded.