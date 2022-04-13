Vivian has responded to fans who keep asking when she will get a baby with her husband Sam West.

The couple continues to face questions from a section of fans but Vivian says she won’t bow to any undue pressure.

“Getting a child is a personal decision, whatever anyone else wants they can do it after all it’s their life. It’s your body, it’s your child you have to love,” she said.

The mother of one added: “You have to be a present mum, you have sleepless nights yet you have to go for interviews etc, I am not saying those are the reasons I am not getting a child.

“It is something you have to sit down and agree on. It is just a personal decision hata kama mtoto ni baraka.”

Vivian and Sam West have a daughter and son from their previous unions. West admitted there is pressure from friends, and family to get a child together.

“I came with a child from a previous relationship so did she. Everyone keeps asking us to get a child of our own. There is pressure from our family, friends and society as a whole. People tend to think that when you bring another child he/she will bring unity to the relationship,” he said.

Sam added: “The truth of the matter is that the union of a relationship depends on whether the couple wants to be together or not.

“A child cannot be the reason a couple is together, it only helps strengthen a union.”