Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has explained his decision to run for Nairobi governor in the upcoming August Elections.

The flamboyant politician had set his sights on reclaiming his Nairobi seat but being a man of surprises, Sonko recently declared he would be on the ballot to succeed Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

Speaking in a TV interview, Sonko said he felt like he had betrayed the people of Nairobi. He explained that his Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka influenced his decision to run for Mombasa governorship.

“I really feel I betrayed the great people of Nairobi by going to vie in Mombasa. The Nairobi people have never betrayed me since I ventured into politics,” he said.

Sonko said he was ready to vie for Nairobi governor even if it meant running as an independent candidate but Kalonzo advised him otherwise.

“All these decisions were made by my party leader. He told me there are a lot of interests in the Nairobi governor seat,” Sonko said.

The former governor claimed he also consulted with the Azimio coalition principals President Uhuru Kenyatta and former prime minister Raila Odinga before he chose to vie for the seat.

Sonko also noted he had made peace with President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying they are in a ‘good’ working relationship.

“There are no permanent enemies in politics. Yes, I had wronged the president at one point and I abused him. But we are no longer enemies. I even met the president the other day and we had lunch in Dagoretti,” he said.

The firebrand politician claimed his only issue with the Uhuru-appointed Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) was the demolitions of houses in Nairobi slums.

“I had no issue with Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) but I had an issue with the State on demolitions. I can never allow innocent people to be oppressed and that was when the deed of transfer happened,” he said.

Sonko said NMS has done a commendable job in Nairobi for the past 24 months while maintaining that he also performed well during his tenure.