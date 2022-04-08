The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) says it is investigating the safety of popular chocolate, Kinder Joy.

This follows the withdrawal of some of the products by Italian candy maker Ferrero from the European markets over health concerns.

Authorities are recalling products by Ferrero –the maker of Kinder Joy – over salmonella fears.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease that infects the gut and can cause gastroenteritis. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and sometimes vomiting and fever.

In a statement, the UK’s food safety agency(FSA) advised consumers to avoid using certain batches of Kinder Surprise products.

“We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall,” Head of Incidents Tina Potter said.

“Ferrero has recalled selected batches of Kinder Surprise eggs because of the possible presence of salmonella. If you have bought the below product, do not eat it. Instead, please contact Ferrero to obtain a full refund,” added the FSA.

BBC reported that 63 individuals, including young children, have fallen ill.

Closer home, KEBS managing director Bernard Njiraini told the Business Daily that samples of Ferrero products sold in the Kenyan market would be tested for safety before further action is taken.