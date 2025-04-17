KRA Urges Taxpayers to Act Before June 30 in Ongoing Tax Amnesty Drive

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has granted tax relief worth Ksh158 billion in penalties, interest, and fines under its ongoing Tax Amnesty Programme, which launched on December 27, 2024.

As of April 9, 2025, more than 2.9 million taxpayers had already benefited from the programme, which offers a chance to clear tax records and regain compliance. KRA also reported collecting Ksh10.9 billion in principal tax payments from individuals and businesses taking steps to settle their outstanding obligations.

Designed to encourage voluntary compliance, the Tax Amnesty Programme targets tax debts accrued up to December 31, 2023. It allows taxpayers to wipe the slate clean and re-engage with the tax system on favourable terms.

“This programme gives taxpayers an opportunity to regularize their tax status by waiving accumulated penalties, interest, and fines,” KRA said in a statement. “It’s a fresh start for those willing to meet their principal tax obligations.”

Running until June 30, 2025, the initiative underscores KRA’s commitment to easing the burden of past tax debts and fostering a culture of timely compliance.

Under the programme, taxpayers with no outstanding principal taxes automatically receive a waiver on penalties and interest—no application required. However, those with unpaid principal taxes must apply through KRA’s tax system and submit a payment plan to qualify.

KRA clarified that debts arising from January 1, 2024, onwards do not qualify for amnesty. All taxes, interest, and penalties for that period remain fully payable.

For taxpayers with ongoing disputes, KRA recommended using its Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) framework to resolve matters before the amnesty window closes.

KRA urged all eligible taxpayers to act now and take advantage of the programme before the June 30 deadline.