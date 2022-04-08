It appears Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga just can’t stop shaking what her mama gave her.

The popular politician has become synonymous with dancing, especially during political rallies and other public functions.

More recently, Omanga grabbed national headlines when she showed off her dance moves during the United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) National Delegates Convention (NDC) at Kasarani Gymnasium in March.

When she is not dancing at political rallies, Omanga can often be found dancing during her media interviews.

Watch: Senator Millicent Omanga Shows Off her Twerk Moves

On Thursday, she did it again when she was interviewed by Radio Jambo presenter Massawe Jappani.

A video shared online shows Millicent Omanga gyrating her waist and shaking her ‘bam bam’ to the song ‘Wife’ by Aslay.

The Nairobi Woman representative aspirant also told off those who have a problem with her dancing saying she is not about to stop anytime soon.

“I love dancing. Watazoea na wapona,” Omanga said.

Check her out below.