Nairobi-based rapper King Kaka(born Kennedy Ombima) is the new brand ambassador for Itel Kenya.

The China-based mobile phone manufacturer appointed King Kaka to be the face of their product brands in Kenya on Tuesday at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Arboretum.

“Ladies & Gentlemen, today is a VERY BIG day. You are now looking at the New @itelkenya @itelhome_kenya BRAND AMBASSADOR. All Glory to God. A win for that Ghetto youth who believes, A win to creatives, A win for consumers and a A Win for Kenya!!!” King Kaka wrote on his socials.

Itel Kenya said they settled on the rapper because he mirrors the values of versatility, perfection and innovation that also drive the smartphone maker.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership with King Kaka. We aim to continue providing different category of affordable products with advanced technology which allow consumers to enjoy a better life, just as King Kaka is dedicated to make full use of his musical talent and affable personality to create lots of great audience experiences,” said Itel Kenya Country Manager, Ray Fang.

King Kaka added: “Itel are true innovators, and that’s always something I’ll value. Throughout my career and with my music, I’ve tried to follow my own path, and I respect Itel for doing the same.”

The rapper’s manager and his Kaka Empire managing partner, Dennis Njenga, said;

“He(King Kaka) started from humble beginnings and went on to become one of the biggest brands both locally and internationally. This is a testament to other artist management labels that they too can partner with major corporates such as Itel.”