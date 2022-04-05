In a first of its kind, residents of Kileleshwa Ward in Nairobi will vet all candidates seeking to be elected as the area Member of County Assembly (MCA) in the General Election.

The locals, through the Kileleshwa Ward Neighborhood Association (KIWANA), have invited the aspirants for interviews on Saturday, April 9 at the Kileleshwa Covenant Community Church.

“The purpose of the meeting will be to give the opportunity for the community to meet the aspirants and for you to introduce yourself and explain what you plan to do for Kileleleshwa,” reads part of the invitation letter dated April 2, 2022.

Aspirants will be required to provide their CVs for an assessment of their qualifications.

“The meeting will also want to hear whether you meet the integrity criteria set out in the Constitution and how you plan to engage in the fight against corruption,” wrote KIWANA manager Sam Mwaura.

The vetting will also include a Question and Answer session, with each interview limited to 10 minutes.