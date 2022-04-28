Bongo music sensation Diamond Platnumz has expressed his gratitude to American producer and rapper Swizz Beatz for producing his upcoming album.

Swizz Beatz, born Kasseem Daoud Dean, is the album’s executive producer. The Grammy Award-winning record executive has also played a significant role in Diamond’s forays into the US market.

“I wanna thank Swizz Beatz so much because he really pushes and supports a lot of African music in the US. Swizz Beatz is big and for him to decide to push African music is something to be proud of. He loves us and I respect him so much. Most of the time when I go to the US I’m with him; giving me a lot of counseling and guidance and how to navigate the US Market,” Diamond said.

The Tanzanian singer said it is a privilege having Swizz executive produce his project, which he can’t wait to release to his fans.

“He is the executive producer for my upcoming album and I can’t wait for you to see what is coming. When you have Swizz Beatz on your album, you know it’s serious and I really want to thank him because definitely, he has a lot of things to do but he accepted to work with me. It’s a privilege. Salute my brother,” Diamond said.