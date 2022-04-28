The General Election may be four months away but some political aspirants have already been left in tears at the first stage of party nominations.

For some aspirants like celebrity musician Bahati, it was the first time they were dipping their toes into the murky and unforgiving world of politics.

The singer had won the Jubilee ticket to vie for the Mathare MP seat but his nomination was recalled a few days later. He resorted to crying on camera, becoming the butt of the joke on social media.

Amid the social media chatter, former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng’ang’a chose to offer some words of advice to election losers.

“Anybody running for office should be mentally prepared for after August 8,” she said.

Ng’ang’a further disclosed what aspirants can expect should they lose in the polls.

“If you lose, the phone stops ringing, the crowd and groupies disappear, the ‘Mheshimiwa’ tag goes away etcetera. What and who will you be left with?” she posed.

Ng’ang’a advised that: “[It] Doesn’t hurt to evaluate.”