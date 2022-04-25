Lucy Wanjiku Mutinda is a mechanical engineer specialising in onsite waste water treatment and recycling.

Eng. Lucy is also founder & CEO of Ecocycle Ltd; the first vice president of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya; 2021 Top 50 Africa Business Heroes, Ali Baba Foundation; 2021 Allianz Scholar & Fellow for MBA (Analytics, Innovation & Leadership) at the European School of Management & Technology, Berlin; 2019 Invest2Impact Award Winner on Climate Change Action & Environmental Protection; 2019 Environmental Conservation Champion Finalist DIAR Awards; Top 40 under 40 Women in Kenya, 2018, Business Daily Newspaper.

The mother of two shared her Career Path with the Sunday Nation.

“I grew up in Mutheheni, Machakos County. I attended two primary schools, Kaliambeu and Makutano boarding school for class 4-8. I then ended up in Muthetheni Girls High School, all within my locality. I transitioned to Moi University to study Mechanical Engineering, then known as Production Engineering.

“Upon graduation, I worked in the automotive industry for three years and got a full scholarship through GIZ for the Afrika Kommt programme on leadership and management training for one year in Germany.

I have since undertaken other short-term training in the US and Sweden to upskill, and currently an ongoing MBA (Analytics, Innovation and Leadership), through an Allianz full scholarship.

Technical sales

“Upon leaving campus, I joined DT Dobie as spare parts technical sales intern for four months, and in January of 2005, I was hired by Toyota Kenya as a service advisor. The job was both technical and a baptism of fire in grasping customer service and managing irate clients. This opened up my mind that in addition to my technical engineering background, I needed to work on my soft skills.

“I moved on to General Motors East Africa as process engineer overseeing the car assembly line, quality control and managing a large team of technicians. Somehow, I wasn’t settled with routine production activities, so I shifted interest to technical sales of Autodesk software at Gath Management Limited, where I discovered my potential and prowess in business development and technical sales.

“While at Gath, I secured the German scholarship and relocated to Germany for one year. While there, I discovered the wastewater recycling technology to protect the environment from sewer pollution. When I returned, my interest was in this idea, which is part of environmental engineering. I was hired as a projects engineer for four years overseeing design, installation, servicing and maintenance of onsite wastewater recycling systems.

“In 2014, I moved on to found my firm, Ecocycle Limited, partnering with a German manufacturer to design, supply, install and maintain onsite wastewater recycling systems, which is what I am fully engaged in to date.

Support System

“My mother influenced my care for the environment. Despite our home being in a semi-arid area in Machakos, it has always been filled with trees. My husband has been extremely supportive and allowed me the space to prosper; we support each other. I also have mentors who keep guiding me, pointing out opportunities, and encouraging me to grow. While I only had 12 years with my father, he inspired and instilled ambitiousness in me. He had a big heart, supporting almost an entire village. This has influenced me and I do not struggle with giving back to society.

“Key decisions I have made along the way include quitting jobs without second thoughts when I needed greater challenges, relocating to a foreign country at a young age for further training, and quitting employment to found a company without much capital.

“To the youth, there’s no wasted opportunity; every opportunity is a chance to develop skills. Be bold enough to take on leadership and be part of the solution.”

My current role and scope entails being the lead Engineer & Technical expert, overseeing designs, installation, service and maintenance, Ensuring Legal compliance, Company Mission execution, Policy & planning, Business Development, Management & administration, Financial management, Developing company policies, Project management & implementation, Staffing & training, Human resources affairs, Technical Business development, Marketing & sales management, Leadership and reporting to Board of Directors all this coupled with lots of Mentorship.