State House Deputy Director of branding and events Thomas Kwaka alias Big Ted is officially off the market.

The prominent event organizer on Thursday exchanged marriage vows with his longtime lover Sheila at a private ceremony in Longonot.

Sources indicate the intimate wedding ceremony was attended by a handful of close friends and family.

“It was super hush-hush only 16 people were on the guest list. The wedding venue was in Longonot and it was a closed event only close family and friends,” a source told Mpasho.

Big Ted and Sheila were keen to keep the wedding away from the limelight as guests were not allowed to take pictures and videos.

The newlyweds met seven years ago at Java Restaurant and got engaged at the beginning of 2020.

Big Ted and Sheila tied the knot on the seventh anniversary of their meeting, sources said.

Earlier this month, Sheila turned a year older and Big Ted made sure the world knew what she means to him.

He penned the poem below;

“To THE ONE,

H A P P Y BIRTHDAY

What makes you happy, makes me happy too.

What makes you sad, Makes me sad too.

Whatever comes against you Comes against me too.

I have been thinking too much about what to give you on your birthday. After all, you are the one who always makes surprises.

This time I want to give you something that you will never forget or time will never take or money will never replace..the last supper!

To the most beautiful woman I’ve ever known, happy birthday! I am excited about today’s big day & I just couldn’t hide it. Thank you for your never-ending love for me. I wouldn’t be this happy now if it is not because of you.

To more annoying days

To discovering more fighting ways

To more Laughed out Nights

To more cupped up lights

To more fighting LIFE together

To more Loving LIFE together

To more serving God together

To Many babies, 2 Daughters & Cookie

Then – Now & Forever

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Mama !!

TRULY……I was gonna miss out on this BUT heaven would not have any of it on the second round!”