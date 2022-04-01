Joey Muthengi is coming back to a television screen near you three years after she left Citizen TV.

The revered media personality is joining Standard Media Group’s TV station, KTN Home, as a show presenter. Joey will be hosting a health and grooming family show dubbed ‘The Skin Therapy’.

In a promo clip shared on social media, Joey Muthengi announces, “The Skin Therapy Show is back! It’s bigger, better, and more informative than ever!”

She is also seen hosting guests and experts as they discuss skincare tips at the Villa Rosa Kempinski Spa.

The Skin Therapy Show will be airing every Sunday from 4:30 pm.

“Join us on @theskintherapyshow as we give you health and grooming tips that will have you living your best life! Don’t miss out,” Ms Muthengi wrote on her socials.