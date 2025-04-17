Owalo Unveils Grand Vision for Gor Mahia: Stadium, Player Housing, and Star Signings

Newly appointed Gor Mahia deputy patron Eliud Owalo has laid out an ambitious blueprint to transform the club into a continental football powerhouse.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, just after his official confirmation, Owalo revealed plans to construct a modern stadium and build residential housing for the team’s players and technical staff.

Owalo said his immediate priority is to revive the club’s long-stalled stadium project, which he believes is crucial to restoring Gor Mahia’s former glory and positioning it as a force in African football. The infrastructure overhaul includes not only a stadium and clubhouse, but also housing facilities that will cater to the players and technical bench.

He emphasized that investing in infrastructure is key to raising the club’s standards to match or surpass top regional teams like Simba SC and Yanga SC.

“Having accepted this position, my primary goal is to bring in fresh impetus with a view to re-engineering, rejuvenating and vitalising the operations of Gor Mahia football club so that we can position it as the biggest and most successful club in Africa,” Owalo stated.

“Primarily, it is to ensure that within the shortest time possible, we facilitate the construction of a stadium for Gor Mahia football club, together with a clubhouse and other attendance facilities such as houses for the players and the technical bench. It is a pity that clubs like Simba, which are supposed to be playing second fiddle, are powerhouses of soccer in the region. We cannot continue like that. We must correct that.

“In the not-too-distant future, we must acquire a stadium, a clubhouse, together with other social amenities for this club, including houses for players,” he added.

Beyond infrastructure, Owalo proposed the formation of a professional secretariat to streamline club management. He believes this will create a more transparent, inclusive structure where members can voice concerns and contribute ideas to strengthen operations.

“In the immediate term, we must work together to establish a professional secretariat,” Owalo said.

“We want a professionally managed club—one where members can actively participate, raise issues, and contribute ideas to improve how the club functions,” he added.

Owalo also committed to supporting the recruitment of top-tier talent, saying Gor Mahia has the financial and brand power to attract players who can light up the league again.

“We want to reach a point where, at the end of every season, we bring in top-quality players,” Owalo stated. “I want to see the likes of Khalid Aucho, Godfrey Walusimbi, and another Meddy Kagere back—players who made a real impact in the league. And I believe we have what it takes to make that happen.”