The new Netflix reality show ‘Young, Famous and African’ appears to be earning musician Diamond Platnumz a new set of admirers.

One of these women is Kenyan YouTuber Murugi Munyi, formerly known as Yummy Mummy.

The lifestyle vlogger says she has seen another side of Diamond Platnumz that has endeared him to her.

“I wanted to come here and be honest, since I watched, Young Famous and African, I have been obsessed with Diamond, I don’t known what it is,” she wrote on Instastories.

And despite Diamond’s shortcomings with the Queen’s language, Murugi said that has not stopped her from crushing on the Tanznaina singer.

“I literally knew less about him, apart from his music and what people say about him in the media but the actual representation of how he is and what he is like. Even his interaction with his kids and hearing him speak, although his English is broken,” she said.

Adding: “I gerrit why women are obsessed with him. I never knew he was hot. Kumbe he is hot. He is my new celebrity crush.”