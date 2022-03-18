Comedian Eric Omondi is still pulling out all the stops to campaign for presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi.

Just days after he chained himself and walked nude in the Nairobi CBD, Omondi has now walked through sewage to send his point across.

In between the two stunts, the comedian also burnt a laminated copy of his Identity Card in his attempt to rally the Kenyan youth to vote for Wanjigi.

Eric Omondi has also been using the stunts to issue demands to Raila Odinga and William Ruto, the leading presidential candidates in this year’s elections.

“This time round they will LISTEN to us by FORCE by FIRE!!! 5 DAYS to go and if Raila or Ruto doesn’t give us a clear PLAN for the youths then we will be FORCED to take very RADICAL actions,” Omondi said when he burnt his I.D on Wednesday.

He added: “1. THERE WILL BE NO ELECTION – We will call upon all young people to boycott the Elections by burning their Voting Cards and National IDs in Protest.

2. We will Choose a Fresh, YOUNG PERSON to Run and we will VOTE them in since we have 76% of the Vote!!! 5 DAYS TO GO!!! Tell them to Ignore this Message at their own Peril.”

In his new stunt, Omondi is seen walking through wastewater which he likened to the status quo of leadership in Kenya.

“We must Drain the Sewer that is the Status Quo of leadership in this Country!!! We must clear the Stench of Corruption!!! We must Clean up the Garbage of IMPUNITY!!! WE MUST TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY!!! WE WILL TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY!!! Calling on all young people to be on Standby. 4 DAYS TO GO!!!!!!!!!!!!” Omondi wrote.

Here’s the video.