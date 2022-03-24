Musician Stivo Simple Boy’s girlfriend, Vishy Pritty, has not taken kindly to Andrew Kibe comments about their love affair.

The outspoken Kibe had warned Simple Boy against taking Vishy back following their recent breakup.

The former Kiss FM and NRG radio presenter warned Stivo that Vishy would leave him again.

“Stivo broke up with his girlfriend after she claimed the artist did not treat her like she wanted. She came back after staying in the wilderness and realized how tough things can be and that it’s only Stivo who can love her.

“Dump this b**ch, never agree to get back with a girl you have broken up with. This woman has left you before and she will leave you again. We no longer hear your songs,” Kibe argued.

In a rejoinder, Vishy Pritty told Andrew Kibe to mind his business and argue with his agemates.

‘Stivo has his own life and so do I. If he saw getting back with me was a good thing, that is his decision. We need to respect each other. If you want to abuse someone, go and do so with your fellow celebs. I am not on that level so I do not understand why you are mocking me,” she said through her YouTube channel.

Vishy insisted that Stivo will always choose her.

“Why are you arguing with a 20-year-old? I thought you had brains but hauna. Mind your own business and I will do the same. Stivo and I will break up and we will get back together and there is nothing you can do. Tutakosana na bado he will still chose me.”