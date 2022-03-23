The infamous Murgor sisters – Stephanie, 24 and Cheryl Murgor 22 – can breathe a little easier after the High Court suspended their prosecution for their role in an assault case against the Ndichu brothers, Eddie and Paul.

Stephanie and Cheryl were set to take a plea to charges of fighting in a public place and assault.

A magistrate’s court had on March 11, 2022, issued summons against the Murgor sisters to take plea but they failed to appear.

Their lawyer Philip Murgor told the court his clients were not aware of the summons and petitioned the charge sheet presented against them.

In his application, Murgor cited malice in the charges leveled against the sisters by DPP Noordin Haji.

“The crude and abusive decision of the first respondent (DPP) and his officers are designed to continue psychological terror on the true victims of the case in order to force them into withdrawing their complaints against the Ndichu brothers.”

“The actions of the 1st Respondent (DPP) are illegal and amount to abuse of office for personal benefit, and are unconstitutional as they grossly violate the rights of the Petitioners as detailed in the accompanying Petition,” read part of the petition.

Justice Antony Mrima on Monday suspended the prosecution of the sisters pending the hearing and determination of the petition.

Justice Mrima further barred the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from seeking any further orders of the case until it is heard and determined.

Ndichu Brothers A No-show

Meanwhile, the Ndichu twin brothers were a no-show for the hearing on Monday, with Eddie consequently failing to take a plea for the third time.

Both brothers skipped the first plea-taking in February on account of being out of the country at the time.

Eddie Ndichu missed the second session on March 9 saying he was denied permission to be absent from work.

Paul on the other hand denied two counts of assault and malicious damage to property. The court released him on a cash bail of Sh100,000 or an alternative bond of Sh100,000 with a surety of a similar amount.

Their lawyer on Wednesday explained their absence from the court saying Eddie tested positive for Covid-19 on March 12 whereas Paul was in isolation.

“The accused person tested positive on March 12 and is in quarantine together with the second accused person who has shown some symptoms related to Covid. We expect them to finish the quarantine on March 26,” the lawyer submitted.

The lawyer presented Edward’s Covid-19 certificate as proof.

The court will give further directions on the case on March 31, 2022.