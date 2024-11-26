Kenya Ranked Among Africa’s Bottom Ten for Visa-Free Entry

Kenya ranks among the bottom ten countries in Africa for offering visa-free entry, according to the 2024 Visa Openness Index (AVOI). With a score of 0.113, Kenya placed 46th out of 54 African nations on the list.

The AVOI measures how accessible African countries are to travelers from other African nations. It is calculated by aggregating individual visa policy scores for each country’s treatment of citizens from all other African nations.

This index evaluates factors like the ease of obtaining visas, the number of countries that can be visited without a visa, and the efficiency of visa processing systems.

Kenya’s visa processing times were notably slower than its regional neighbors, who have optimized their systems for quicker approvals. High visa fees also contributed to Kenya’s lower ranking, deterring many potential visitors.

In contrast, Rwanda ranked first in East Africa due to its progressive visa policy, which allows African Union (AU) members, Commonwealth, and La Francophonie citizens to receive free visas upon arrival for stays up to 30 days. Benin, Seychelles, Rwanda, and The Gambia maintained top spots as the only fully visa-free countries for all African nationals.

The ease of navigating visa applications also impacts a country’s openness. In the bottom-ranking countries, applicants often struggle with unclear guidelines and insufficient support, making it harder to complete the process smoothly.

Kenya’s neighboring countries have adopted more favorable visa policies, enhancing their appeal as travel destinations. Rwanda, for instance, offers an efficient e-visa system, allowing travelers to apply and receive approvals online. Uganda has also improved its visa process by introducing electronic visas and reducing waiting times significantly.

Of the 54 African countries, 17 have improved their AVOI score this year, building on the 15 countries that showed progress in the previous edition.