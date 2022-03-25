Deputy President William Ruto’s wife Rachel Chebet has backed her husband to continue donating money to churches and harambees.

Speaking at a women’s function in Emali, Makueni County on Thursday, Rachel Ruto said the DP’s generosity should not worry Kenyans.

Mama Rachel noted that her husband did not start giving out cash donations recently.

“Mimi naomba tu watu wasisumbuke kusema anapeana. Atapeana na atapeana mpaka abaki bila…mimi namjua Deputy President ako na roho ya Wakenya kwa roho yake. Na najua wakati mungu atakapomjalia, atafanya mambo mengi sana,” Rachel said.

Loosely translated to: “I’m asking people not to worry about the DP’s donations. He will keep donating until he has nothing. I know the deputy president has the interests of Kenyans at heart. And I am sure that when God blesses him he will do great things”.

Rachel Ruto also used the opportunity to campaign for her husband’s presidential quest.

“The party to vote for is UDA. If God makes him (Ruto) president, he will do a lot of good things for Kenyans. Do we need any other person to govern Kenya besides William Ruto?” she posed.