A section of Nairobi residents will go without water starting today, Thursday, March 10 at 6 am.

In a public notice, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said the water supply will be restored on Friday from 6pm.

The shutdown has been caused by a major leak on the raw water pipeline from Mwagu intake along the Chania river to Ngethu Water Treatment Plant.

This has necessitated a total shutdown of the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant in Gatundu North, Kiambu County to allow for repairs.

Areas that will be affected during the repair period include the City Centre, University of Nairobi main campus, Coca Cola Factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, EPZ-Athi river, areas along Mombasa Road such as South B, South C and their neighbourhoods.

The whole Industrial area and Upperhill will also be affected.

Areas to be affected along Juja road are Mlango Kubwa, the whole of Mathare, Eastleigh Airforce Base, Huruma, Kariobangi, Pangani and Eastleigh will also be affected.

Areas along Jogoo road to experience water shortage are Baba Dogo, Dandora, Dandora KCC factory, Umoja 1 and 2, Donholm, Fedha, Tassia, Avenue park and Nyayo Embakasi.

On Kangundo road, Ruai, Kayole, Komorock estate, and Njiru areas will experience the outage.

The shutdown will also affect the following areas along Thika Road; Kenya Breweries, Kenyatta University, Kahawa Barracks, Kasarani, Mwiki, Kahawa Sukari, Garden Estate and Thome Estate.

Other affected areas include areas along Limuru road: Parklands, Ngara area, Aga Khan hospital, University of Nairobi – School of Law and City Park Area, Gigiri, United Nation- Gigiri, Muthaiga, Areas along Naivasha road and Kikuyu Road, Kawangware, Riruta/Satellite, Uthiru, Ndwaru Road, Mountain view and Kangemi, Uthiru and Waithaka.

Areas along James Gichuru Road, Langata Road and Waiyaki Way, Riverside, Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani and Kileleshwa will also be affected

Madaraka estate, Lang’ata and Kibera along Lang’ata Road will also be without water.

“We shall strive to complete repairs as soon as possible and resume water supply in Nairobi city,” NCWSC Managing Director Nahashon Muguna said.

“Whilst every effort will be made to restore the supply of water as soon as possible, we request all customers in the affected areas to use water sparingly during the period of interruption. Any inconvenience is highly regretted.”