One-half of the infamous Ndichu twin brothers on Wednesday faced assault charges in court over their highly publicised altercation with the Murgor sisters; Stephanie and Cheryl, on October 17, 2021, at the Emara Ole Sereni Hotel.

Paul Ndichu was charged with assault and malicious damage of property at Kibera Law Courts; he denied both charges.

A charge sheet presented in court stated that the ‘Wapi Pay’ confounding techie assaulted and caused bodily harm contrary to section 251 of the Penal Code Chapter 63.

On the second count, the court heard that Paul Ndichu willingly and unlawfully damaged a vehicle belonging to Samuel Dennis.

The court released him on a cash bail of Sh100,000 or an alternative bond of Sh100,000 with a surety of a similar amount.

Paul’s brother Eddie Ndichu missed the arraignment saying he was denied permission to be absent from work. The Magistrate described the action as contemptuous.

Eddie will thus take plea on March 21, 2022.