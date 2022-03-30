New communication technologies such as cellular phone plans make communication among individuals at a distance easier than in the past. It’s so serious that doing without them in a long distance relationship is a risk.

Precisely when it comes on video call, it’s has become the main tool of long distance love. But role does it play and how does work?

The role of video calls in a long distance relationship.

A long distance relationship is not like a ‘’ normal ‘’ relationship (geographically close relationship) where the partners are able to see each other, face-to-face, most days.

Here, it is an intimate relationship between partners who are geographically separated from one another. So they can’t see each other as much as they want. Although they need to keep in touch with each other for the health of the relationship.

The only solution for them distance communication through phone, social media, etc.. But phone calls and text messages are not enough to keep this relationship alive. It takes more. There come video calls.

In a long distance relationship, video calls help the partners to maintain large degrees of intimacy though the distance. This is due to the fact that the video channel afford unique opportunities to connect the partners’ physical locations.

Video calls also create a sense of shared presence between partners. In fact, this was one of the fundamental reasons that many couples used video, and only part of this relates to seeing. Phone-based text messaging is just for short greetings such as "Good Morning" or "I love you", quick questions throughout the day.

But video chat played a somewhat different role.

The benefits of video calls in a long distance relationship

Here five of the principal benefits of video calls in a long distance relationship:

* Video calls make you feel emotionally close to your partner

* Video calls allow you to see your partner facial expressions thereby avoiding miscommunications

* Video chat helps you to see the emotional demeanor if the other. For instance, seeing your partner looking tired and worn out may help you understand their state of mind, where you would empathize with them.

* With video chats you can see your partner’s surroundings, whether it was just part of the background or purposely shared by giving the other a video tour around the area.

* The main benefits of video calls is seeing. You cannot stay without seeing the one you love. It’s natural.

Some ideas of things to do on a video calls with you partner

The habitual only thing that long distance partners use to do during a video call is to talk. At some point, they fall into routine and it becomes boring: it’s dangerous for the survival of the relationship. There are a lot of things that can be done on a video call to keep things hot between you. Here are some ideas:

* Learn something together.

* Read aloud to each other.

* Play an online game during your video chat date.

* Watch a movie together.

* Cook and eat together.

* Ask questions.

* Make a shared pinterest board.

* Take a walk.