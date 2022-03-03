Khaligraph Jones says he is about to make history with his forthcoming album, ‘Invisible Currency’.

The Nairobi-based rapper drops his sophomore project on Monday, March 7. Ahead of the album release, Khaligraph told his fans to expect a new and unimaginable experience.

“Listen, we are going to be raising the bar. We are going to be doing the unimaginable. Everything about this album is super historic,” he said.

In fact, Khaligraph has declared that ‘Invisible Currency’ will be the top album to come out of Kenya in 2022. With 10 months still to go this year, Kenyan rappers may have their work cut out for them.

“There is no album that will come out of the 254 in 2022 that is going to surpass what ‘Invisible Currency’ is going to do,” Khaligraph declared.

Invisible Currency boasts 17 tracks featuring various artists from across the African continent. They include Prince Indah, Blackway, Adasa, Mejja, Alikiba, Kev The Topic, Scar Mkadinali, Xenia Manasseh, Rudeboy and Dax.