President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday at State House, Nairobi, held a consultative meeting with a delegation of political and community leaders from Mandera County.

The delegation, which included MPs Adan Haji Ali and Adan Mohamed Nooru (EALA) as well as various aspirants for elective posts in Mandera County, was led by former Cabinet Secretary for East African Community and Regional Development, Adan Mohamed.

At the meeting that discussed the county’s development priorities among them initiatives to address the drought situation, the leaders appreciated the Head of State’s focus on implementation of development projects in all parts of the country without discrimination.