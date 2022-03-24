A driver formerly attached to the Mandera County government has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of abducting two Cuban doctors.

Mr Issack Ibrein Robow faced five charges; commissioning of a terrorist act, kidnapping and hostage-taking, obtaining registration by false pretences, abetting a terrorist act and being in Kenya unlawfully.

Robow was found guilty on four counts and acquitted on the fifth count of unlawfully being in the country for lack of evidence.

For the first count of commission of a terrorist act, Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi sentenced Robow to life in prison.

For kidnapping the Cuban doctors, the accused earned 25 years in prison.

The court further slapped Robow with 15 years for abetting a terrorist act leading to the death of a police officer.

Administration Police Constable Mr Mutundo Katambo, one of the two cops guarding the Cuban doctors, was shot dead by Al-Shabaab militia terrorists during the abduction on April 12th, 2019.

The former driver was sentenced to another six months in jail for obtaining an Identity Card fraudulently.

Robow, who was an employee of the county for over 20 years, said he would appeal the sentence.