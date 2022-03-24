The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has asked the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to investigate presidential candidates Raila Odinga and William Ruto.

This follows a complaint from Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot, who wrote to the IEBC accusing the leading contenders of violating sections of the Elections Act.

In a letter dated March 11, 2022, Aukot alleged that Raila and Ruto have been running early campaigns and using state resources to gain undue advantage over other presidential contestants in the August polls.

IEBC boss Wafula Chebukai then wrote to DPP Haji asking him to investigate Ekuru’s allegations against Raila and Ruto.

“The party (Third Way Alliance) has singled out the Deputy President Dr William Ruto, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as having undue advantage over the other aspirants by dint of using public resources thus enjoying a competitive edge,” Chebukati wrote to Haji.

He added: “It is on this premise that we wish to escalate this complaint to your office to deal with since the same falls under your purview.”

Aukot wants Odinga and DP Ruto barred from participating in the August elections.

The one-time presidential aspirant has also called for the immediate resignation of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy Ruto.

Aukot claimed the two violated various provisions of the Constitution.

He accused President Kenyatta of using public resources to finance Raila’s political activities.

“The meetings held at State House, Nairobi and the Sagana 3 are clear pointers that you have decided to use state resources to promote the candidature of your preferred political project. You have been openly using state resources and the privileges of your office to engage in partisan and divisive politics,” Aukot addressed Uhuru.

The Thirdway Alliance leader accused DP Ruto of launching his presidential campaigns shortly after the last elections and using his official residence in Karen for political activities relating to his party.