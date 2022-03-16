Bongo star Diamond Platnumz has finally responded to claims he abuses hard drugs.

Last year, the singer’s former WCB signee Harmonize accused him of preaching water while drinking wine. This was after Diamond was appointed to lead a campaign against drug abuse among Tanzanian youth.

Harmonize alleged was abusing hard drugs making him lose weight.

“Vijana, pia ukishapokea mamillion ya shilling 600m, ukishavutia unga yakiwa yanakaribia kuisha, ni vyema kuyauliza au kutadai fadhila. Pia vijana jitahidini kutofautisha kipi ni hatari katio ya mihadarati na huo unga unao kukondesha.”

But in an interview with Wasafi, Diamond rubbished the drug abuse claims saying he only takes alcohol. The ‘Gidi’ hitmaker also disclosed he is several months sober.

“I will be honest with you, I take alcohol but I have taken a break since October last year,” he said.

“I don’t take it personally when some of these artists allege such things towards me since some of them are my secret fans.”

Diamond further called on showbiz players to refrain from dragging family members into their clout-chasing ways.

“Even if we are chasing clout, let’s stop going extra to even attacking family members, my kids and those close to us.”