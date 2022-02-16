The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has reviewed maternity and paternity leave days for tutors across the country.

TSC boss Nancy Macharia announced the commission has increased the leave days in line with the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Female teachers will have an additional month of maternity leave whereas their male counterparts will be entitled to an additional week.

This means female tutors will be granted four months of maternity leave while male tutors will be entitled to three weeks.

Additionally, any parent who adopts a child will be eligible for 45 days of pre-adoptive leave, whereby the tutors would get their full salary from the date of adoption.

Ms Macharia further said all teachers will be required to submit their leave requests early enough to allow for the allocation of vacancies in their respective institutions.

She announced all services pertaining to the leave application were available on the online platform.

Further, teachers shall not forfeit their annual leave on account of having taken maternity leave.

“This leave is exclusive of annual leave. The application for leave should be submitted to the DEO/MEO/DCE through the head of institution at least one month before the leave is due and must have supporting medical documents,” TSC stipulates on its online platform.